Bici della settimana: la YT Jeffsy di RockTia991

Una Yt Jeffsy 27 del 2020 customizzata senza lasciarci un rene. E c’è anche una foto in cui è sporca, per i miscredenti che devono essere sicuri che venga usata.
Montaggio
.
Telaio: YT Industries Jeffsy 27 CF – taglia L
Colorazione: Ghostship Green
Forcella: Marzocchi Bomber Z1 Coil 160mm
Ammortizzatore: RockShox Vivid Coil Ultimate RC2T (molla 450lbs)
Gruppo: Sram NX 11v
Guarnitura: Truvativ Descendant DUB boost 175mm
Pedali: Time Speciale 10
Reggisella: telescopico Tranz-X 150mm
Sella: Prologo Dimension
Attacco manubrio: SB3 Flowy EN diam.35mm lungh.50mm
Serie sterzo: Cane Creek Forty
Manubrio: Raceface Next R carbon tagliato a 760mm
Manopole: Esi Grips
Freni: Sram Code RSC, dischi ant/post 200mm
Ruote: Hope Fortus 30 (27,5″ boost)
Gomme: Maxxis Shorty 2.5″ & Maxxis Dissector 2.4″
