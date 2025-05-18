Highlights Enduro Bielsko-Biała 2025

Com’era nelle previsioni, la gara di enduro a Bielsko-Biała, in Polonia, si è corsa in condizioni decisamente bagnate. Ecco gli highlights e i risultati.





Risultati uomini elite, donne elite, uomini junior, donne junior.

Lukasik made an early statement of intent, being fastest on stage one. The Polish rider posted a time of 4:30.014 – and he never relinquished his advantage. The Yeti / Fox Factory Team rider finished over three seconds ahead of Gregory Callaghan on stage one.

Plenty of eyes were on Daniel Booker who went into the second race of the season off the back of a win in the opening event at Pietra Ligure. He came from behind to secure victory in Italy, but there was never any sign of a repeat in Poland after he came home in fifth on the first stage of Cygan, 6.312 seconds behind Lukasik.

In a show of strength, Lukasik was quickest on stage two. On the Dziabar trail, which had the largest vertical drop at 485m, he clocked a time of 6:27.456. Louis Jeandel (Lapierre Gravity Collective) was second on the stage, 1.519 behind Lukasik, and his run was enough to catapult him up from third to second after two stages.

Booker lost further ground and dropped to 11th after two stages, over 22 seconds adrift of Lukasik, while Callaghan went from second to fourth – with Jack Moir (YT Mob) climbing to third.

Lukasik, who was narrowly beaten into second in the opening race of the season, extended his advantage by securing first place on stage three, albeit by only 0.511 from Marco Osborne of the United States. Jeandel retained second place overall but saw his deficit increase to over 11 seconds, while Callaghan returned to the top three – 11.439 behind the leader. It was another disappointing stage for Booker, who came home in 13th on the Debowiec trail to drop over 30 seconds behind Lukasik in 11th.

Stage four did not go to Lukasik as he was overshadowed by Moir, who took the top spot on the DH+ trail with a time of 3:23.138. Lukasik took 14th on the stage, 8.332 behind Moir, and it left him with an advantage of 4.846 over Callaghan going into the final leg.

Any thoughts of Lukasik cracking on Stary Zielony were quickly snuffed out, as he produced a strong performance to take second on the stage, with Moir again topping the timing sheets.

Lukasik’s overall time of 23:26.591 was enough for victory over Moir by 6.040, with Callaghan completing the podium in third. It was an afternoon to forget for last week’s winner, as Booker finished in 95th.

There was drama in the Women’s UCI Enduro World Cup race, as Raphaela Richter crashed out from the lead going into the final leg which allowed Hoskin to take her first race win.

Germany’s Richter won the first stage and followed that up in the fourth, but her hopes of victory were dashed as she came down with what was reported to be a dislocated shoulder. Richter was locked in a tense battle with Hoskin for the top spot, but the German’s departure allowed the Canadian to coast home.

Ella Conolly of Great Britain took the fifth stage in a time of 4:40.328, which was narrowly ahead of Hoskin. Despite missing out on the fifth stage, Hoskin had the final say as her combined time of 26:46.980 was good enough for the race win by a comfortable margin of over 45 seconds from Conolly. Morgane Charre (Pivot Factory Racing) took third place, 51.854 off the winner. No other rider got within a minute of Hoskin.

Tommy Bougon led home a one-two for France in the Men’s Junior UCI Enduro Enduro World Cup. Bougon was never out of the top four at any stage on the course and found pace on the run for home as he clocked a winning time of 25:17.223. Last week’s winner Melvin Almueis took second, 2.393 behind Bougon, while third went to New Zealand’s Cooper Millwood.

Victory in the Junior Women’s event went to Slovenian talent Nezka Libnik, who came home in a time of 29:08.568. Lacey Adams, from Australia, was second in a time of 29:40.007, with American Chloe Bear in third.

A total of 115 riders took part in the Enduro Open event, testing their fitness, racing skills, and on-the-fly bike fixes on the Enduro Trails of Bielsko-Biała—the same weekend and terrain as the UCI Enduro World Cup. The event wasn’t limited to Enduro bikes, with dedicated E-enduro categories that pushed both riders and their battery-assisted machines to the limit.