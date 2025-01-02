Danny Hart corre per Norco

Finite le notizie di disfatta, si comincia con quelle buone. Norco annuncia il suo team di DH con un top rider che prende il posto di Greg Minnaar, ritiratosi nel 2024: Danny Hart.







After building a lot of momentum in 2024, Norco Race Division is rolling into 2025 with a stacked team that’s primed to make some serious noise. With downhill legend Greg Minnaar taking on the role of Team Director, Alan Milway as Team Manager, and Kathy Sessler holding it all together as Head of Operations, the team is looking better than ever.

We are stoked to have a very international team and an equal split of women and men on the 2025 roster. Gracey Hemstreet and Lucas Cruz are back, joined by some talented new faces, including downhill legends and up-and-comers that are already turning heads.