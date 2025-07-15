[Tested] OneUp V2 Carbon Handlebar

A few months ago, OneUp Components updated their widely lauded carbon fiber handlebar. In doing so they expanded the line to offer up a 50mm rise option, which very much piqued my interests as someone who likes a tall front end but hates having a bunch of spacers under my stem. The B.C. based brand was kind enough to send out a sample for testing and I was happy to oblige. Here’s how it’s been working out…

Details

20mm, 35mm and 50mm rise options

800mm width at all rise options, 760mm width at 20mm & 35mm

e-bike and DH bike certified

8º backsweep / 5º upsweep

35mm diameter

$159.99 USD





The new bar features clearer cut lines and some updated graphics that serve as a nod to the increased compliance. I personally tend to run my handlebars at a full 800mm width, so these were never cut down, but one interesting aspect to the new line is that, in the interest of optimized compliance, there are two widths on offer. If you know you’ll run your handlebar at 750mm for example, you’ll want to buy the narrower 760mm option. The reason for this is that if you were to chop 50mm off of the 800mm version, your bar won’t have as much give. In my opinion, this is great engineering and foresight at work.

Now that the handlebar has a black painted finish – as opposed to the V1 bar’s raw carbon look – the bar roll alignment graphics at the stem clamp are also have increased contrast and are thus easier to read. On the topic of finish, I’ve found that this new treatment seems to be standing the test of time a bit better. The last handlebar had a tendency to have minor bits of clearcoat flake off after repeated grip/control removals and installs, so that’s another subtle improvement.

On the trail

To start, I must admit that the OneUp V1 carbon handlebar was my go-to handlebar for all of my personal bikes. I loved the geometry, but above all else it offered amazing vibration damping and compliance without ever creeping into the realm of feeling flexy under heavy G forces or harsh landings. With that that in mind OneUp was on to something with not solely its layup, but the oval shaped layout and how that translated to its feel on trail. Simply put I found it to be the most comfortable handlebar that I’d ridden.

So, rather than start from scratch, OneUp made subtle refinements and broadened the available options with the release of the V2. Unsurprisingly I was very very happy with this new offering and it felt quite familiar. From a ride quality standpoint I’d be lying if I said I could personally feel a distinct difference in how this new version of the handlebar takes the edge off of low frequency chatter compared to its predecessor. For what its worth however, OneUp does claim that the V2 version does feature further increased compliance due to a slightly reconfigured oval section. I’m sure lab tests could confirm that, but I cannot.

Getting back to the on-trail feel, I think that the 20, 35, and 50mm rise options are nicely spread out and as a long limbed rider who likes a tall front end I appreciated having the increased height of the new 50mm option. The 8º backsweep / 5º upsweep combination is exactly what I want from a handlebar but I do realize that there are riders out there who may prefer a bit more backsweep, whether due to nagging old wrist injuries or other factors, but I feel that 8º is “just right”. There isn’t a whole ton to talk about in the grand scheme of a handlebar test but as you can deduce from what I said above, the V2 carbon fiber bar about as good of a job as you could ask for in striking the right balance between compliance under chatter and stiffness under heavy load. Upgrading a handlebar may not be front of mind when it comes to upgrades that markedly improve ride quality. Rather, most riders will start thinking about their suspension fork, but compared to cheaper, stiffer handlebars it is the kind of thing that you can easily notice in back to back tests and can prove worth while if you suffer from numbness or sore hands after each ride.

Overall

All told, until another manufacturer wants to send me a handlebar to test that theoretically bests the OneUp V2, I will consider it to be the updated benchmark in carbon fiber handlebars. At ~$160, yes it is a little pricey but your hands will thank you. If you like the geometry and options on paper but can’t stomach that price or, like some, are just freaked out by carbon fiber handlebars in general, perhaps have a look at their aluminum riser for just over half the price – and hopefully OneUp adds a 50mm option for it in the near future. In any case, hats off to a job well done…

www.oneupcomponents.com