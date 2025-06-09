[Highlights] Leogang EDR 2025: apocalisse fangosa

Leogang diventa un inferno per gli enduristi impegnati nella coppa del mondo: la pioggia rende i percorsi pieni di radici e sassi delle vere e proprie trappole

Jesse Melamed overcame an inauspicious start to triumph in the men’s Elite race, finishing fourth on a long stage one that had looked capable of immediately separating the pack but only produced minor time gaps in the end.

The dangerous Bergstadl Trail was followed by the equally daunting (and even longer) X Trail featuring some perilous rutted turns at the bottom and while Melamed claimed the stage, it was only by a tenth of a second meaning Charles Murray remained in the overall lead for Specialized Gravity.

The Canadian made a bigger difference on a diverse stage three that finally establish a running order as Murray dropped five seconds and Sławomir Łukasik (Yeti / FOX Factory Race Team) and Jack Moir (YT MOB) slipped further back in a race where one mistake could mark a rider out of the running.

William Brodie took a surprise stage four win as all of the favourites came unstuck, but Melamed lost the least time to cement his advantage – now into double figures. The Canadian was fastest again on the Knappen Trail so staying on his bike was the priority on a stage six that ran along a bonafide downhill trail, and he did just that finishing sixth but only a second behind Daniel Booker.

That capped the end of a disappointing overall day for the Australian who ceded more ground to Łukasik in the overall race, the Men Elite UCI Enduro World Cup leader was third in Austria and now enjoys a 290-point advantage while Melamed jumps into the top five, level on points with Moir but ahead courtesy of winning a round.

“Honestly it was quite smooth and steady which is saying a lot for how tricky this course is,” Melamed said.“It obviously poured down rain on race day but I was kind of wanting it because these trails are fast and tech at speed so I wanted to be slower.

“It just went smooth, I made one mistake, one crash on stage four but other than that it was really clean, so I was hoping for a good overall result just for that so to win is amazing because I just felt like I was riding my bike well.”

Simona Kuchyňková (CUBE Factory Racing) has lived up to the billing so far in 2025 after stepping up to Elite racing and mounted her closest challenge yet to Ella Conolly, though couldn’t prevent the Brit taking her second round of the season.

It all seemed to be plain sailing for Conolly when she opened up a 38-second gap on Kuchyňková in the opening three stages, with Nadine Ellacosta (Abetone Ancillotti Vittoria Factory Team) and Winni Goldsbury the only other riders within a minute.

However, an uncharacteristic off-stage on the arguably less challenging Hangman 1 brought Kuchyňková and the rest of the field right back into contention, as Conolly fell and lost 20 seconds to her closest rival although Goldsbury and Ellacosta couldn’t capitalise as well.

That advantage was whittled down still further when Kuchyňková claimed her second successive stage on a Knappen Trail that made sticking to the right line almost impossible. So Conolly entered the final stage with an advantage of 16 seconds knowing she likely couldn’t be overhauled with a clean run, but any mistakes could hand the round to the Slovakian.

But the Brit produced a champion’s response by refusing to lessen her commitment and claiming the stage and the round, while opening up an almost 500-point lead over Kuchyňková in the overall standings at the halfway point of the season.

“It was a really really eventful race, I had a good few crashes, made a bit of a lead then lost time on stage four, a couple more crashes, said Conolly. “Even if I slide out, something happened I was just trying to move on all the time and thankfully held onto the win, but it got tight.

“The mud was crazy on the last three stages, big roots that came out that were super slippery and just kept catch you off guard.”