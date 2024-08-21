Redbull Rampage 2024: The Complete Athlete List

Virgin, Utah (August 21, 2024) – Eighteen of the top male freeride athletes have been invited to the 2024 Red Bull Rampage, the world’s premier big-mountain freeride competition. Part of a brand new, two-day format, the men’s contest will return on Saturday, Oct. 12th following the women’s event two days beforehand. Returning to Virgin, Utah, the athletes will attempt to tame the jagged ridgelines and steep cliffs of the unforgiving Southwestern Utah desert to determine the best in the sport.

“Red Bull Rampage will always be the ultimate event for me as it pushes beyond what you think you’re capable of both physically and mentally,” said 2023 Red Bull Rampage third place finisher Carson Storch. “This terrain and event will forever hold a special place in my heart, and I’m looking forward to returning to Utah for my tenth Rampage and putting together my dream run.”







The top eight riders from the 2023 competition were automatically pre-qualified for this year’s event, while the other 10 wildcards and 5 alternates were selected by a committee of former Rampage competitors, pro athletes, judges, and industry experts based on competition results, video submissions, and overall ability. Four former winners and two event rookies are among those set to compete, bringing a diverse mix of skills, disciplines and riding styles to this year’s contest.

The inaugural Red Bull Rampage was held in 2001, and since then, 17 different events and 9 different winners have earmarked their place in the history books. Only time will tell which rider will add their name to the history books.

Men

Pre-qualified

Cam Zink (USA)

Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)

Carson Storch (USA)

Brendan Fairclough (GBR)

Talus Turk (USA)

Kyle Strait (USA)

Emil Johansson (SWE)

Bienvenido Aguado Alba (ESP)

Wildcard

Adolf Silva (ESP)

Brandon Semenuk (CAN)

Clemens Kaudela (AUT)

Kurt Sorge (CAN)

Luke Whitlock (USA)

Reed Boggs (USA)

Szymon Godziek (POL)

Thomas Genon (BEL)

Tom Isted (GBR)

Tyler McCaul (USA)

Alternates

Ethan Nell (USA)

DJ Brandt (USA)

Jaxson Riddle (USA)

Hayden Zablotny (USA)

Dylan Stark (USA)

Eight of the top female freeride athletes have been invited to the 2024 Red Bull Rampage, the world’s premier big-mountain freeride competition. The women’s competition will debut on Thursday, October 10th, and in less than two months’ time, these top athletes will descend on Southwestern Utah where they’ll compete for the first time in the event’s history to determine the best in the sport.

“I’m so honored and excited to get to be a part of the first ever women’s competition at Red Bull Rampage,” said Red Bull freeride athlete Hannah Bergemann. “Red Bull Rampage is the pinnacle event of freeride mountain biking, and I’m so excited for women to have a platform on this stage. I can’t wait to see everyone compete. This will elevate the sport and continue to open doors for the next generation of female mountain bikers.”

The eight competitors in the inaugural women’s competition were selected by a committee of former Red Bull Rampage competitors, pro athletes, judges, and industry experts based on a combination of recent competition results, video submissions, and overall ability.

Women

Camila Nogueira (ARG)

Casey Brown (CAN)

Hannah Bergemann (USA)

Jess Blewitt (NZL)

Robin Goomes (NZL)

Vaea Verbeeck (CAN)

Vero Sandler (UK)

Vinny Armstrong (NZL)

Alternates

Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS)

Chelsea Kimball (USA)

Georgia Astle (CAN)

Micayla Gatto (CAN)