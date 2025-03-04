Ratio Components introduces the ‘Flux’ air spring cap for RockShox ZEB

If you’ve removed all of your volume reducers but still aren’t getting enough travel on your 170mm+ travel RockShox ZEB, or if you just find the ride quality to be a bit harsh and want to open up your mid stroke a bit, our ‘Flux’ air spring cap can help! This simple little upgrade increases the positive air spring volume by one “Bottomless Token” when compared with the stock cap…

In doing so, the Flux cap alters the air spring curve. This change increases support in the initial travel while opening up the mid-stroke to better manage successive medium sized hits – from braking bumps to rock gardens. Additionally, at the end stroke the Flux air spring cap makes it easier to attain full travel, but you won’t suffer from harsh bottom outs.





On rough, natural terrain we feel the Flux cap provides improved ride characteristics that are more coil-like when compared to the stock air spring cap with no volume reducers. Although we mainly tested and optimized for the air spring curve on longer travel ZEBs, we can confirm that this product also works with the MY24+ RockShox BoXXer as well. However, given the BoXXer’s inherent ride dynamics in stock form, it may not be as beneficial as it is on ZEB.

Lastly, the Flux cap does not negatively affect downtube clearance because it has the same gap as the current Charger 3/3.1 compression adjustment knobs. This was accomplished by utilizing a smaller rear shock valve cap and by chamfering the upper surface to run parallel with the average downtube.

Details Ratio Components Flux