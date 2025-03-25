[First Look] Crankbrothers new Guardian handguards

Today Crankbrothers is launching two new sets of handguards dubbed the Guardian Universal and Guardian Integrated. The former uses a quick release style lever to work on any set of handlebars and the latter works with lock on style grips by offering numerous styles of grip clamps. I received a set to test but as of now with limited trails opened up I haven’t really gotten to ride them on any tight, bushy trails. Here is the low down, regardless…

Details

$49.99 (universal) / $59.99 (Integrated) USD

157 grams claimed (Universals were 126 grams on our scale)

33mm of side to side adjustment

Two vertical positions

Outward extenders are included for riders with larger hands

Glass filled Nylon Arm / High Impact Polypropylene Guard

5 year warranty





A single T25 torx bit attaches the handguard to the arm with a fairly broad side to side slotted adjustment. The graphics are clean, subtle and removable.

This attachment point is where you have the option to set your preferred height, although given that the guards can easily be rotated, I’m not sure how important this feature is. It’s also where you can attach spacers to set the guard out and away from your hands. I wear a size Large glove and they felt plenty comfortable sans spacer.

The curved arm is made from a rather tough composite and stays well away from your controls.

A quick peek at the quick release. For most riders you’ll just need to remove your grip to install the guards. I did have a problem with the first pair I received, although it may have been user error. When I was tightening the quick release I cracked the lip of the clasp. It’s easy to tighten the lever without it properly seated and I think mine may have been in the gap when this occurred. I was a bit more careful with my second set and have had no issues. I think if the metal hardware was able to be cinched down with an allen or torx key independent of the lever that could clear up some potential issues of over or under tightening. We’ll keep you posted on how these fare in the long term…

www.crankbrothers.com