2024 Red Bull Rampage Venue & Competition Details Released

Virgin, Utah (September 10, 2024) – In one month’s time, the first riders will drop in for the 18th edition of Red Bull Rampage, the premier big-mountain freeride mountain biking competition. The top 8 female athletes will kick things off on Thursday, October 10th followed by the top 18 male athletes on Saturday, October 12th as part of a brand-new two-day event format in what’s sure to be a historic throwdown in the desert of Southwest Utah.

The 2024 Red Bull Rampage will return to the iconic site of the 2018/2019 competition venue. The men will return to the same zone they competed on in 2018/2019, while the women’s competition will take place immediately adjacent to the men’s in a brand-new untouched zone, each with their own distinct start gates and finish corrals. This new dedicated raw zone will act as a completely blank canvas for the women to scout and craft the line that will best showcase their riding style and ability. The top five athletes in both the women’s and men’s competitions will receive equal prize money for their efforts.







“The 2018/2019 site is a special one for me because I was a digger for my friend Bas when it was a brand-new zone for Rampage and I learned so much during that event. We shared the line with the late Jordie Lunn, so I have very fond memories of that year,” says first-time competitor Casey Brown. “Having a fresh venue for the women for the inaugural year is super special. It will definitely showcase the true grit it takes to build a full top-to-bottom line and we get to exercise our full creative potential. I’m so excited to get digging!”

Meanwhile, the men are returning to the home of the 2018 and 2019 contests where some of the most legendary moments in freeriding have occurred, including:

Brandon Semenuk’s third Red Bull Rampage victory in 2019 with a ride packed full of tricks and technical riding

Godziek’s 2019 stylish and smooth run that led to his People’s Choice Award

Brett Rheeder’s Best Trick and Runner Up placing in 2019 where he nailed a flat-drop foot can

“The 2019 site is the steepest and biggest zone out of all of them. It’s also super special to me, because my line there contains the biggest drop of my life,” said Red Bull athlete Szymon Godziek. “I am excited to come back and see if I can spin that huge drop!”

Here’s where fans can watch all the jaw-dropping action from Red Bull Rampage:

Women’s Broadcast : Thursday, October 10th at 9pm ET/6pm PT simulcast on ESPN+, Red Bull TV, and Red Bull Bike’s YouTube channel.

: Thursday, October 10th at 9pm ET/6pm PT simulcast on ESPN+, Red Bull TV, and Red Bull Bike’s YouTube channel. Men’s Broadcast : Saturday, October 12th at 12pm ET/9am PT on ESPN+ in the U.S. and on Red Bull TV in all other countries.

: Saturday, October 12th at 12pm ET/9am PT on ESPN+ in the U.S. and on Red Bull TV in all other countries. Highlight Shows: Two one-hour highlight shows will also air back-to-back Sunday, October 27th on ESPN2 with the women’s competition taking place at 5pm ET/2pm PT and the men’s competition taking place at 6pm ET/3pm PT.

The inaugural Red Bull Rampage was held in 2001, and since then, 17 different events and 9 different winners have earmarked their place in the history books. Only time will tell which riders will add their names to the list of illustrious champions this year.

2024 Red Bull Rampage Women’s Roster

Camila Nogueira (ARG)

Casey Brown (CAN)

Chelsea Kimball (USA)

Georgia Astle (CAN)

Robin Goomes (NZL)

Vaea Verbeeck (CAN)

Vero Sandler (GBR)

Vinny Armstrong (NZL)

2024 Red Bull Rampage Men’s Roster

Pre-Qualified Athletes

Cam Zink (USA) Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN) Carson Storch (USA) Brendan Fairclough (GBR) Talus Turk (USA) Kyle Strait (USA) Emil Johansson (SWE) Bienvenido Aguado Alba (SPA)

Wildcard Athletes

Adolf Silva (SPA)

Brandon Semenuk (CAN)

Clemens Kaudela (AUT)

Kurt Sorge (CAN)

Luke Whitlock (USA)

Reed Boggs (USA)

Szymon Godziek (POL)

Thomas Genon (BEL)

Tom Isted (GBR)

Tyler McCaul (USA)

