NS Bikes si separa da Torquato Testa, con cui aveva stipulato un contratto a febbraio 2024, in seguito alle proteste scaturite dal suo video in cui dava i voti alle atlete che hanno partecipato alla Red Bull Rampage. È il secondo sponsor che prende le distanze da Torquato, dopo Industry Nine.

NS Bikes has terminated its partnership with athlete Torquato Testa, effective immediately, following a video in which he presented female athletes from the Red Bull Rampage event in an inappropriate and disrespectful manner.







Our brand holds the women’s MTB community in high regard, collaborating with both former and current female riders. We cannot support behavior that misrepresents or disrespects these athletes, as it stands in direct opposition to our values of respect and inclusion in the sport.

Penso che il consiglio migliore che gli si può dare sia quello di andare in silenzio radio fin quando la tempesta non si placa. Proprio questo pomeriggio Torquato si era sfogato con due stories su IG: