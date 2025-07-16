YT cerca nuovi finanziamenti

Anche YT non naviga in buone acque ed è alla ricerca di nuovi finanziamenti per poter continuare.





Transcritto del video:

Dear YT fans, dear YT family. Almost exactly 17 years ago, Free Ride magazine published a test with our very first bike, the Dirt Love — a bike that didn’t just ride well; it sparked a revolution: high‑spec mountain bikes at a fair price so that young people and those without deep pockets could afford real performance.

Since then, we’ve come a long way. We expanded our product lineup and made sure every bike carries that unique YT gravity DNA. We supported the sport; our riders brought home world titles, World Cup wins and Rampage victories. We built YT into a global brand, generating nearly half of our revenue in North America — quite remarkable for a small German company. It hasn’t been easy. Building this from scratch without outside capital was tough. For the first ten years we were chronically underfunded, and still we made it work every time.

Five years ago, I stepped back from daily operations, brought in a professional CEO, and shortly after that a large private‑equity investor came on board. A strong team with strategic funding and a clear vision — we were ready to take the next big step. I thought: What could possibly go wrong? Then came Covid. At first, it felt like a blessing for the bike industry, but in reality it was the perfect storm. Supply chains collapsed, prices went through the roof, lead times exploded; bikes arrived nearly a year late, warehouses were bursting. The result was a brutal discount war for survival. While customers scored deals, small brands like us were pushed to the limit.

One year ago, I returned as CEO. What I found was tough, but we rolled up our sleeves: cleared out all stock, cut unnecessary costs, optimized processes and got the brand back on track. We invested in new products — some are just weeks away from launch — and developed strategies to survive the discount war. We were on the right path until earlier this year, when a key supplier failed us with quality issues and delivery delays right when we needed them most. At the same time, the US market became wildly unstable; everything from natural disasters to chaotic trade policies hit consumer demand hard. Still, we kept fighting, investing again and again to cover past losses and make it through. Although we’re grateful for the support from our financial partners, additional funding could not be secured under the current structure.

We’ve reached a point I simply can’t get through on my own, and now, just as the market is starting to recover and with some of our most exciting products around the corner, we are running out of options. That’s hard to accept. I honestly never imagined I would be saying this, but we’ve decided to enter into a self‑administrated legal restructure. Doing so allows us to reorganize our finances, attract new investors and ultimately set the brand up for long‑term success.

Of course, this is a difficult chapter in YT’s story, but it’s not the end. I still believe in YT. For me, this is just a reset — the beginning of a new chapter, a chance to take a breath and get things in the right order. We are already in talks with new partners, and I’m confident this process will make us stronger, smarter and hungrier. While we rework our internal structure, our day‑to‑day operations will go on: we’re still here for you, our service team is still at your side, and we will do everything we can to keep our customers unaffected.

I want to thank you, our fans and customers. Thank you for your loyalty, for believing in YT and our bikes. And to our global team, the YT family: thank you for everything. Your passion, your resilience and your heart brought us this far. We’ve already achieved incredible things together, and we are really just getting started. The best is yet to come. Thank you.