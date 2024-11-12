La Scott Spark Visione di Dangerholm

Eccovi l’ultima creazione di Dangerholm, ovvero l’uomo dagli hotpants più hot del settore: una Scott Spark ribattezzata “Visione”.





Frame: SCOTT Spark RC size L

Thru axles: METI Titanium

Rear shock: RockShox SID Flight Attendant

Fork: RockShox SID Ultimate Flight Attendant

Headset: Syncros adjustable HA equipped with CeramicSpeed SLT bearings

Handlebar: Syncros x TRUMPF x Dangerholm 3D printed prototype

Grips: Syncros Foam Grips

Garmin mount: Syncros iC Front Computer Mount

Seat post: RockShox Reverb AXS 100mm

Saddle: Bike Ahead Composites Hyper Saddle

Controllers: Zirbel Twister WE01 connected to custom SRAM AXS BlipBox

Brakes: Trickstuff Piccola with 3D printed titanium levers by TRUMPF

Brake caliper bolts: METI Titanium

Brake rotors: Trickstuff Dächle UL 160mm+180mm

Rear derailleur: SRAM XX SL Eagle Transmission

Rear derailleur cage: CeramicSpeed X OSPW for Transmission

Crankarms: 5Dev XC titanium

Power meter: SRAM XX SL 38T

Pedals: Xpedo M-Force 8 Ti

Bottombracket: CeramicSpeed DUB

Chain: SRAM XX SL Eagle Transmission

Cassette: SRAM XX SL Eagle Transmission

Wheels: Zipp 1ZERO HiTop SW

Tires: Vittoria Mezcal and Peyote XC Race 2,4”

Sealant: Syncros Eco Sealant

Bottle cages: Geek Components 3D printed titanium, Syncros Tailor Cage 1.0 alternative

Bike computer: Hammerhead Karoo

Weight: 11.02kg / 24.29lbs including pedals

