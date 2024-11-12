La Scott Spark Visione di Dangerholm

Eccovi l’ultima creazione di Dangerholm, ovvero l’uomo dagli hotpants più hot del settore: una Scott Spark ribattezzata “Visione”.
Montaggio
.
Frame: SCOTT Spark RC size L
Thru axles: METI Titanium
Rear shock: RockShox SID Flight Attendant
Fork: RockShox SID Ultimate Flight Attendant
Headset: Syncros adjustable HA equipped with CeramicSpeed SLT bearings
Handlebar: Syncros x TRUMPF x Dangerholm 3D printed prototype
Grips: Syncros Foam Grips
Garmin mount: Syncros iC Front Computer Mount
Seat post: RockShox Reverb AXS 100mm
Saddle: Bike Ahead Composites Hyper Saddle
Controllers: Zirbel Twister WE01 connected to custom SRAM AXS BlipBox
Brakes: Trickstuff Piccola with 3D printed titanium levers by TRUMPF
Brake caliper bolts: METI Titanium
Brake rotors: Trickstuff Dächle UL 160mm+180mm
Rear derailleur: SRAM XX SL Eagle Transmission
Rear derailleur cage: CeramicSpeed X OSPW for Transmission
Crankarms: 5Dev XC titanium
Power meter: SRAM XX SL 38T
Pedals: Xpedo M-Force 8 Ti
Bottombracket: CeramicSpeed DUB
Chain: SRAM XX SL Eagle Transmission
Cassette: SRAM XX SL Eagle Transmission
Wheels: Zipp 1ZERO HiTop SW
Tires: Vittoria Mezcal and Peyote XC Race 2,4”
Sealant: Syncros Eco Sealant
Bottle cages: Geek Components 3D printed titanium, Syncros Tailor Cage 1.0 alternative
Bike computer: Hammerhead Karoo
Weight: 11.02kg / 24.29lbs including pedals